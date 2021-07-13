Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Rocks Stylish Suit Before MLB All-Star Game

Rafael Devers dressed to impress ahead of his first Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
Check out the stylish plaid suit the Boston Red Sox star donned before taking the field as the American League’s starting third baseman:
The 24-year-old has been a consistent player throughout his five years with the Red Sox, and he told reporters Monday he’s hoping to stay in Boston long-term. But his efforts in 2021 were enough to earn him a spot in the Midsummer Classic for the first time.
Through 87 games, Devers is slashing .282/.350/.564 with 22 home runs, 25 doubles and 72 RBIs.
In addition to earning enough respect from fans and the league to make his way to the All-Star Game, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke highly of Devers during his media availability Monday.
Devers (and the rest of the Red Sox contingent) will take the field for the All-Star Game at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.