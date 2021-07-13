Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Rocks Stylish Suit Before MLB All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers dressed to impress ahead of his first Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Check out the stylish plaid suit the Boston Red Sox star donned before taking the field as the American League’s starting third baseman:

That?s All-Star 3rd baseman Rafael Devers to you. pic.twitter.com/LXPxRt41sm — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 13, 2021

They grow up so fast ? pic.twitter.com/XScPTpUT6x — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 13, 2021

The 24-year-old has been a consistent player throughout his five years with the Red Sox, and he told reporters Monday he’s hoping to stay in Boston long-term. But his efforts in 2021 were enough to earn him a spot in the Midsummer Classic for the first time.

Through 87 games, Devers is slashing .282/.350/.564 with 22 home runs, 25 doubles and 72 RBIs.

In addition to earning enough respect from fans and the league to make his way to the All-Star Game, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke highly of Devers during his media availability Monday.