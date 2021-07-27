NFL Rumors: Randall Cobb Close To Packers Return With Aaron Rodgers Back?

NESN Logo Sign In

It didn’t take long for Aaron Rodgers’ new sway in Green Bay to go into effect.

The Packers are working on a trade with the Houston Texans to reacquire veteran receiver Randall Cobb, Rodgers’ longtime friend, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. The Packers are reportedly working on restructuring Cobb’s current contract, according to longtime Green Bay reporter Jason Wilde.

On the surface, this sure feels like Rodgers getting what he wanted from his standoff with Green Bay. According to reports, Rodgers wanted more input in team personnel decisions, and this news literally comes one day after the two sides found common ground to get the reigning MVP in camp. Rodgers skipped all previous offseason work, seemingly out of protest as his discontent with the team grew.

One reported issue Rodgers had with the Packers stemmed from decisions to move on from players like Cobb, whom Green Bay drafted in 2011. Cobb played eight seasons with the Packers before the club let him walk, and he signed with the Cowboys. He then signed with the Texans prior to the 2020 season.

Cobb’s best seasons came in Green Bay where he caught at least 60 passes each season in a four-year span between 2014 and 2017. He was at his best in 2014 when he caught 91 passes for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns, all career highs.

Cobb is on the wrong side of 30, and his production has dipped since leaving Green Bay, but he still can be an effective slot receiver. He caught 38 of 48 targets in just 10 games with the Texans last season, including three touchdowns.