Red Sox Report Card: Dishing Out Midseason Grades After Great First Half

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite the post-mortems after three games, the Boston Red Sox had an excellent first half. Sure, they limped into the All-Star break, but the first three-plus months nevertheless provided compelling, entertaining baseball.

As such, our latest report card is far more positive than our previous three versions.

With teams taking a breather for the Midsummer Classic, we went ahead and dished out midseason grades for the Red Sox players and coaches. It wasn’t easy, as the Red Sox have enjoyed some overachieving. Still, we’re confident in the results.

Let’s get into it:

Catcher

Grade: B

Christian Vázquez got off to a hot start, hitting .458 with a pair of homers over his first seven games. He’s cooled off since then, however, entering the All-Star break with a .261 average to go along with four homers and a surprising eight stolen bases. Ultimately, you’ll take that kind of production from a catcher all day. He also remains one of the best defensive catchers in baseball, and has the fourth-highest Fangraphs WAR among all big league backstops.

Kevin Plawecki also has been solid, when healthy, and Conor Wong looked decent in his limited opportunities. Catching fortunately remains a strength for this team.

First base

Grade: C-minus

There’s no way around it: The Red Sox need more from Bobby Dalbec, and whomever else plays first base in the second half.