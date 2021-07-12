Red Sox 2021 MLB Draft Recap: Full List Of Boston’s Day 2 Picks

NESN Logo Sign In

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox have completed their second day of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Boston made nine selections on Day 2, which featured rounds two through 10. Florida outfielder Jud Fabian, who was selected with Boston’s second-round pick at No. 40 overall, was perhaps the most noteworthy of all second-day selections. Fabian very well could be Bloom’s second steal of the draft as he was once regarded to come off the board early in the first round.

MLB Pipeline had Fabian as the No. 23 prospect in the 2021 draft while Baseball America ranked him No. 27.

And that came after the Red Sox already had MLB analysts praising their first-round pick of high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer. Boston selected Mayer with their No. 4 overall pick Sunday.

Anyway, here are each of Boston’s Day 2 selections:

Round 2, Pick 40: Jud Fabian — Florida, OF

Round 3, Pick 75: Tyler McDonough — NC State, 2B

Round 4, Pick 105: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz — Leadership Christian Academy, P

Round 5, Pick 136: Nathan Hickey — Florida, C

Round 6, Pick 166: Daniel McElveny — Bonita Vista High, UT

Round 7, Pick 196: Wyatt Olds — Oklahoma, P

Round 8, Pick 226: Hunter Dobbins — Texas Tech, P

Round 9, Pick 256: Tyler Miller — Auburn, 3B

Round 10, Pick 286: Matt Litwicki — Indiana, P

The third and final day of the 2021 MLB Draft will be held Tuesday. It will feature rounds 11 through 20.