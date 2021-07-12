Did Red Sox Just Land Another 2021 MLB Draft Steal In Jud Fabian?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox started the 2021 Major League Baseball draft with a bang Sunday night, using the No. 4 pick on Marcelo Mayer, a high school shortstop who had been projected by many industry experts to go No. 1 overall.

Amazingly, Monday’s encore didn’t disappoint, as the Red Sox used their next pick (the 40th overall selection in Round 2) on Jud Fabian, a highly regarded outfielder from the University of Florida who once projected to come off the board early in the first round.

Wow, Jud was an early favorite to go at #4 early thing spring. Pulled himself together after some wild swing and miss numbers early in the season. — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) July 12, 2021

“If you had asked me, ‘Would the Red Sox take Jud Fabian in the 2021 draft,’ you know, say, in January, I would be like, ‘Yeah, maybe at No. 4 overall,’ ” MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo said during Tuesday’s draft coverage on MLB Network. “We thought he might be the best college player (in the draft).

“A lot of swing and miss kind of hurt his stock, but there are some tremendous tools in Jud Fabian — a ton of power, he runs very well, he plays a very good defensive center field. It’s just that hitability that has some concern, if he’ll get to that power enough.”

So, basically, the Red Sox didn’t just land a steal with their first pick. They potentially committed highway robbery with their second selection, as well, making for a strong start to Boston’s second draft under chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

“The Red Sox have to be thrilled about getting Marcelo Mayer at (No.) 4 (in the first round). (Fabian) was a guy they were considering for (the No. 4 overall pick) at the beginning of the year,” MLB.com’s Jim Callis added. “He was in their mix of guys they thought they’d be looking at. And they get him at (No. 4) in the second round.”