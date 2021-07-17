NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have added another arm to their cupboard by finishing their trade business with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Red Sox acquired right-handed pitcher Victor Santos from the Phillies Saturday, Boston announced in a statement. The minor-league hurler moves to Boston’s organization as the final piece of the teams’ Jan. 18 trade, which sent infielder C.J. Chatham to Philadelphia.

Boston assigned Santos, 21, to the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.

Philadelphia recently promoted Santos to Double-A Reading, where he went 0-0 with a 3.05 ERA with 15 strikeouts and four walks in 20.2 innings over four starts. Prior to his promotion, Santos had a 1.33 ERA in nine appearances, including one start for High-A Jersey City.

The original Jan. 18 Red Sox-Phillies trade sent Chatham to Philly in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later. Santos is that player.