Red Sox Acquire Phillies’ Minor-League Pitcher To Complete C.J. Chatham Trade

The Boston Red Sox have added another arm to their cupboard by finishing their trade business with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Red Sox acquired right-handed pitcher Victor Santos from the Phillies Saturday, Boston announced in a statement. The minor-league hurler moves to Boston’s organization as the final piece of the teams’ Jan. 18 trade, which sent infielder C.J. Chatham to Philadelphia.

Boston assigned Santos, 21, to the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.

Philadelphia recently promoted Santos to Double-A Reading, where he went 0-0 with a 3.05 ERA with 15 strikeouts and four walks in 20.2 innings over four starts. Prior to his promotion, Santos had a 1.33 ERA in nine appearances, including one start for High-A Jersey City.

The original Jan. 18 Red Sox-Phillies trade sent Chatham to Philly in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later. Santos is that player.

