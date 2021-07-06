How Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Feels About Shohei Ohtani’s Success

NESN Logo Sign In

To say what Shohei Ohtani is doing is incredible would be an understatement.

The Los Angeles Angels star is having one heck of a season both on the mound and at the plate. Ohtani, though it’s only July, is making quite the case to be the American League MVP. Of course, a lot of can happen between now and when it’s time to vote, but his case already is strong.

Ohtani also was named to the All-Star Game as both a position player and pitcher — something that’s never been done in Major League Baseball history — and also leads the league with 31 home runs.

So it’s no surprise Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been impressed with what Ohtani has been doing.

“He’s been amazing. He’s hitting the ball out of the ballpark. He’s done a lot of good things offensively,” Cora said over Zoom prior to Boston’s series opener against Los Angeles. “I think, obviously, you have to be careful, but at the same time we believe we can attack and get him out. It’s kinda like when Trout is playing. … You try to get him out.

“I think the most impressive thing is just it has to be very hard to prepare to do both at this level. The workouts, I don’t know how it works, and bullpens,” he added. “… This is the best level in baseball and for him to be able to be successful doing both is amazing. I’m actually in awe with everything that he’s doing. We knew throughout the process that he was good. The process was very interesting from when we tried to recruit him, but it just didn’t work out. I think he found a good place to play. He loves it here. I think the people here in southern California are having a blast watching him.”

Ohtani undoubtedly is fun to watch, and is giving Angels fans something to cheer about on a consistent basis.