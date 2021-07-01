NESN Logo Sign In

Time is running out to vote your favorite Boston Red Sox players into the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Phase 2 voting endings at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, with the American League and National League rosters to be revealed Sunday. When we last checked in, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers led A.L. voting at shortstop and third base, respectively, while J.D. Martinez ranked second at designated hitter and Alex Verdugo sixth among outfielders.

Things have changed.

Here’s where things stood in those positional battles as of early Thursday morning:

Third Base

1. Rafael Devers, Red Sox (59%)

2. Alex Bregman, Astros (24%)

3. Yoán Moncada, White Sox (17%)

Shortstop

1. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox (43%)

2. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays (33%)

3. Carlos Correa, Astros (24%)

Designated hitter

1. Shohei Ohtani, Angels (65%)

2. Yordan Alvarez, Astros (19%)

3. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox (17%)