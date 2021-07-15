Red Sox Assign Chris Sale To FCL For First Rehab Start

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s official: Chris Sale is beginning his rehab assignments.

It has been known for a little while that the Boston Red Sox ace, who underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020, would be beginning his rehab starts soon. And according to the team transaction wire Thursday morning, they are sending Sale down to the FCL Red Sox (Florida Complex League) for a rehab assignment. Sale has been in Ft. Myers, Fla., recently continuing his rehab.

First of all, say a quick prayer for the FCL players, many of whom are in their first pro season, who will have to face Sale in his first game action.

But as for Sale himself, this is the first of what should be a few rehab starts. Alex Cora has indicated the Red Sox would like to have Sale rehabbing mostly in Double-A and Triple-A, where the affiliates are in New England, so that more of their team medical staff can be nearby. However, beginning in the FCL is a good start though.

The plan long has been for Sale to rejoin the Red Sox at some point this season. Provided things continue to go well and he recovers nicely from each start, then things absolutely are trending in that direction.