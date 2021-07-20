Red Sox-Blue Jays Game In Buffalo Postponed Due To Inclement Weather

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuesday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Buffalo area.

An update on tonight's Red Sox-Blue Jays postponement: pic.twitter.com/bjfJkrC7Rw — NESN (@NESN) July 20, 2021

Tuesday’s game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader between the Red Sox and Blue Jays on Aug. 7 in Toronto.

The Red Sox won Monday’s game, the first of what was scheduled to be a three-game set, by a 13-4 verdict. Boston is scheduled to take the diamond Wednesday for the third and final game of the series.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN.