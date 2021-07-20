Red Sox-Blue Jays Game In Buffalo Postponed Due To Inclement Weather

Tuesday's game has been rescheduled for Aug. 7

by

Tuesday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Buffalo area.

Tuesday’s game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader between the Red Sox and Blue Jays on Aug. 7 in Toronto.

The Red Sox won Monday’s game, the first of what was scheduled to be a three-game set, by a 13-4 verdict. Boston is scheduled to take the diamond Wednesday for the third and final game of the series.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN.

More MLB:

Alex Cora: Red Sox ‘Very Proud’ Of J.D. Martinez After Blue Jays Blowout
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale
Previous Article

Umpire Had No Desire To Check Chris Sale For Substances After First Inning
Boston Red Sox Pitcher Chris Sale
Next Article

Chris Sale Dominates For Sea Dogs In Rehab Start With Portland

Picked For You

Related