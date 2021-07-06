Red Sox Don’t Anticipate Marwin Gonzalez Injury ‘To Be IL Thing’

The utility man is dealing with hamstring tightness

by

Marwin Gonzalez was pulled in Monday night’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels, and is out of the lineup again for Game 2.

The Boston Red Sox utility man had tightness in his right hamstring, and Danny Santana replaced him in left field. According to manager Alex Cora, the team doesn’t anticipate the injury to result in a stink in the injured list.

“He’s doing OK,” Cora said Tuesday ahead of the second game of the week with the Angels.

“It’s still a little bit tight, but we don’t feel it’s gonna be an IL thing. We’ll stay away from him today, most likely tomorrow. The goal is probably for him to be ready by Friday.”

Based on that timeline, Gonzalez’s return would be against Philadelphia, with the Phillies coming to Boston to open a three-game set Friday.

The 32-year-old has appeared in 68 games this season, batting .206 and contributing solid defense.

More MLB:

Could Tanner Houck Join Red Sox Rotation After All-Star Break?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

Watch Tom Brady Hit Incredible 390-Yard Drive Off Tee In ‘The Match’
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Next Article

Tom Brady’s Golf Ball For ‘The Match’ With Super Bowl Titles Is Ultimate Flex

Picked For You

Related