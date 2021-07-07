Red Sox Draft History: Here Are Boston’s Best First-Round Selections

NESN Logo Sign In

Like every baseball team — and every professional sports team, really — the Boston Red Sox have experienced ups and downs with first-round draft picks.

There have been a fair amount of “hits” to go along with those “misses,” however.

The Red Sox are set to make the fourth overall selection Sunday evening in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. So, what better time to go over some of the best first-round selections in team history?

Let’s get into it:

(Note: We omitted recent draft picks such as Jay Groome, Tanner Houck, Nick Yorke and Triston Casas as they have yet to make their major league debuts.)

Roger Clemens, RHP — 19th pick (1983)

Say what you want about Clemens, but there’s no denying his status as one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history. “The Rocket” won an American League MVP, seven Cy Youngs, two World Series and was named to 11 All-Star teams over his 24-year career. He went 192-11 with a 3.06 ERA in 13 seasons with the Red Sox before signing with the Toronto Blue Jays after the 1996 campaign. The rest is history — for better or for worse.

Jim Rice, OF — 15th pick (1971)

Finally elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009, Rice is one of the finest outfielders ever to wear a Red Sox uniform. Rice hit a hefty .298 with 382 home runs and 1,451 RBIs in 16 seasons in Boston. He also won an MVP, two Silver Sluggers and was named to eight All-Star teams.