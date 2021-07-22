NESN Logo Sign In

If you were looking for a sign that the Boston Red Sox indeed signed No. 4 overall pick Marcelo Mayer to a contract, this is it.

With approximately three hours to go before Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees, the Fenway Park video board displayed a message welcoming Mayer to the team.

Check it out, via Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe:

This might be another sign. pic.twitter.com/QCRlvh5MTW — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 22, 2021

Abraham also spotted the shortstop taking photos with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and The Athletic’s Chad Jennings reported the sides agreed to a deal at slot value, which is $6.664 million.

There’s already a lot riding on the 18-year-old’s arrival. Keith Law of The Athletic suggested he immediately will become the No. 1 prospect in Boston’s system. At least now his commitment to the club is on paper, so that’s a start.