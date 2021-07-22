If you were looking for a sign that the Boston Red Sox indeed signed No. 4 overall pick Marcelo Mayer to a contract, this is it.
With approximately three hours to go before Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees, the Fenway Park video board displayed a message welcoming Mayer to the team.
Check it out, via Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe:
Abraham also spotted the shortstop taking photos with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.
The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and The Athletic’s Chad Jennings reported the sides agreed to a deal at slot value, which is $6.664 million.
There’s already a lot riding on the 18-year-old’s arrival. Keith Law of The Athletic suggested he immediately will become the No. 1 prospect in Boston’s system. At least now his commitment to the club is on paper, so that’s a start.