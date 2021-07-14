NESN Logo Sign In

We already know Marcelo Mayer turned in his New York Yankees fandom when the Boston Red Sox drafted the shortstop with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

The 18-year-old already possesses a lot of confidence and is ready to sign “as soon as possible” with Boston.

Mayer also knows he’s living out a lifelong dream.

“It’s totally amazing,” Mayer told reporters Tuesday, per The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. “It’s a dream come true, it’s something that I’ve dreamt for my whole life. Just to be able to get the call from the Boston Red Sox, which is a franchise that’s a winning organization and has a great front office and fans, is amazing. (I’m ready to sign) as soon as possible.”

The Eastlake (California) High School product is aware he won’t be an MLB player right away, and that he has to put in the work in order to reach his end goal.

“The main goal is always to become a professional major leaguer,” Mayer said. “But I don’t have a certain set date. I know there’s a lot of great players in the Boston organization and I know I’m going to have to work hard to get to where I want to be.”

Mayer certainly will be worth keeping an eye on throughout his development.