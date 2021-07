NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox wrapped up their first half of the season with another come-from-behind win against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

The Sox won their sixth straight game and reached the 50-win milestone in just 81 games for the 15th time in franchise history. Boston will look to continue its winning streak in Thursday’s game against the Royals.

For more on the series finale game, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.