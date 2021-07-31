NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale is worth a lot of money, but he’s embracing the minor league life.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher on Saturday threw another rehab start with Triple-A Worcester, going a full five innings with seven strikeouts.

Sale felt great about the outing, calling it his “first real day of work” since before Tommy John surgery set him back in March 2020. And now that he’s back on the mound, he can’t get enough.

Seriously, though. The lefty is so eager to pitch that in his head, there’s no way he isn’t making the long bus trip with the WooSox to Scranton, Penn.

“You can bet your (expletive) I’m getting on that bus with the guys on Monday,” Sale said, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Sale hasn’t traveled with a minor league team since 2010, and probably could afford to fly them all private to Scranton if he felt so compelled, so it’s hilarious to think about him hopping on a bus for a road game.