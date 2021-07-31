Red Sox First Pitch: Concerns About Red Sox Starting Pitching?

NESN Logo Sign In

Should we be concerned about the Red Sox’s starting pitching?

With the exception of Nathan Eovaldi, the Red Sox’s starting pitchers have struggled to find consistency during the 2021 MLB season. Since the start of June, every Red Sox starting pitcher’s ERA has risen, with the exception of Nathan Eovaldi.

Tom Caron and Jim Rice take a look at the numbers and discuss what the Sox need to do to stay on top of the AL East.

