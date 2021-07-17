NESN Logo Sign In

Jarren Duran has every tool necessary to succeed in the majors.

He’s a five tool player who’s had plenty of success in the minor leagues and after changing his swing path, Duran demonstrated that he has plus power too. Before getting called up to the Red Sox on Wednesday, Duran hit .270 with 15 home runs in Worcester.

Duran will likely make his first start for the Red Sox when they play Gerrit Cole tomorrow night.

