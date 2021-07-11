Red Sox First Pitch: Matt Barnes Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Barnes is going to be sticking around for a while.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom announced on Sunday that the Red Sox and Barnes have come to an agreement to sign a two-year contract extension. The new deal will keep Barnes locked in with the Sox through the 2023 MLB season.

Barnes has spent his entire career in Boston and was named to his first All-Star game this season.

