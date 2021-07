NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers is cementing his name in the Red Sox history books.

In the Red Sox’s 6-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night, Rafael Devers two home runs to stretch his career total to 100. Devers is now just the third Red Sox player ever to hit one-hundred homes before turning 25 years old.

The other two to accomplish this? Ted Williams and Tony Conigliaro.

