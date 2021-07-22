Red Sox Call Up Franchy Cordero, Place Danny Santana On Injured List

NESN Logo Sign In

He’s back.

The Boston Red Sox on Thursday called up outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero while placing utilityman Danny Santana on the 10-day injured list due to a groin strain. Cordero last played in the majors May 23, and was hitting .179 with one homer and a 36 percent strikeout rate at the time of his demotion.

The 26-year-old, acquired as part of the offseason Andrew Benintendi trade, only has played left field this season with the Red Sox but recently began playing first base for the Triple-A WooSox. He seemingly could provide a left-handed option at first base with Bobby Dalbec continuing to struggle against right-handed pitching.

Cordero caught fire upon his arrival in Worcester, but will return to the big leagues amid a brutal slump.

He hit .385 with six homers and a 26 percent K-rate over his first 31 games in Triple-A, but hit just .200 with zero homers and a 36 percent K-rate over his last 13 games.

The Red Sox on Thursday will begin a four-game series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.