Red Sox Have Been Firing On All Cylinders In Current Home Win Streak

The Red Sox are rolling at Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox can do no wrong right now at Fenway Park.

Boston enters its Saturday afternoon clash with the Philadelphia Phillies riding a nine-game win streak at home, and it’s looking to keep it going with Martín Pérez taking the hill.

Over the squad’s last nine home games, the Red Sox are averaging an eye-popping 7.2 runs per game on a .328 batting average. The pitching staff has gotten things done as well, with the starting rotation putting up a 3.33 ERA and the bullpen earning a miniscule 1.21 ERA.

For more on their recent performance, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

