Red Sox Injuries: Chris Sale ‘Getting Close’; Eduardo Rodriguez Not Going On IL

Chris Sale continues to make impressive progress.

The Boston Red Sox ace is in the closing stages of his Tommy John surgery rehab, having now made a pair of rehab starts. He’ll get the ball again Sunday for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.

“Chris will pitch (Sunday), and he’s getting close,” Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday afternoon over Zoom.

Cora and Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom have emphasized the value of getting a de facto trade deadline acquisition with the return of Sale.

Judging by Cora’s comments Saturday, it sounds like Sale is insistent on returning in ace form.

“We know he’s going to contribute,” Cora said. “This is not a guy that’s going to come in here and get innings to get ready for next year. This is a guy, he’s on a mission. He loves the fact that these guys have put this team in a situation to compete for the rest of the season, and he wants to be part of it.”

It’s not entirely clear how many more starts are left for Sale before the team deems him ready for big league action — Cora did say Sunday’s outing would not be the final one. But the fact that he’s up to four or five innings suggests that he is getting significantly closer.