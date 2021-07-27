NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox offered a slew of injury updates ahead of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Some were more positive than others.

Pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura will pitch a one-inning rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes it will be the only one he needs after dealing with inflammation in his right tricep.

Sticking with the bullpen, relievers Ryan Brasier and Matt Andriese each got on the mound today. Boston has an easier road ahead with Andriese, who’s been on the shelf with right hamstring tendinitis since July 10. But after Brasier took a line drive to the head before beginning a rehab assignment, this much progress is a blessing.

“He’d doing good,” Cora on Tuesday told reporters of Brasier. “Obviously it’s a slow process. Matt got on the mound yesterday too. So we just got to make sure we do the right thing. Obviously with Matt he pitched this year already so we know where we’re at. With Brasier it’s a little bit different, you know? A line drive to your head, so there’s several hurdles that we have to go over but the fact that he’s on the mound is a good sign.”

Unfortunately, Marwin Gonzalez (right hamstring), Christian Arroyo (left hamstring) and Danny Santana (left groin) aren’t anticipated to return from the injured list soon, but Gonzalez is closer than his teammates.

“Marwin is running the bases today,” Cora said. “He took BP yesterday, he took grounders, so, he’s ahead of everyone else. The other ones, they’re getting treatment, they’re getting their work in in the weight room but no baseball activities as of now.”