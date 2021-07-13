J.D. Martinez Posts Selfie Of Red Sox All-Stars During Home Run Derby

NESN Logo Sign In

Name another team with five representatives in Denver ahead of the 2021 All-Star Game.

You can’t.

And J.D. Martinez took to Instagram on Monday night to brag about it, posting a picture with him and fellow Boston Red Sox All-Stars sitting in the grass and watching the Home Run Derby at Coors Field.

Closing pitcher Matt Barnes is taking the group selfie, with Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers throwing up the deuces in the back.

And check out the photobomber behind Devers.

None of the Red Sox players participated in the Derby, though Alex Cora and Martinez hoped Devers would. They at least will see action Tuesday for the American League squad as the 2021 Midsummer Classic gets going at 7:30 p.m. ET.