Red Sox Make Roster Moves To Clear Space For Deadline Acquisitions

The Boston Red Sox acquired three players ahead of the trade deadline, and they needed to make room right away for a pair of them.

They did just that Saturday afternoon ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox announced they were sending catcher Connor Wong back down to Triple-A Worcester, while relief pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez moved to the 10-day injured list with a strained oblique. With the moves, the Red Sox created room for bullpen arms Hansel Robles and Austin Davis.

Although Kyle Schwarber also was added at the trade deadline, he currently is on the injured list, so the Red Sox don’t have to add a roster spot for him just yet.

Robles was acquired from the Minnesota Twins, while Davis comes from the Pittsburgh Pirates.