Red Sox Make Slew Of Roster Moves Before Series Vs. Phillies

The Boston Red Sox made a flurry of roster moves for their final series before the All-Star break.

Here’s the short version: Kevin Plawecki and Michael Chavis are being added to the active roster, while Danny Santana and Connor Wong are being taken off of it.

Plawecki has been on the injured list since straining his hamstring on June 20. He was reinstated from the IL on Friday, which allowed the Red Sox to send Wong back down to Triple-A. The team said the move happened after Wednesday’s game.

Santana now goes on the injured list retroactive to July 7. He hurt his quad in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game.

Chavis, who has been up-and-down periodically this season, takes over Santana’s roster spot.

The Sox will play three games against the Phillies this weekend before a few days off for the Midsummer Classic.