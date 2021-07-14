Red Sox Midseason Superlatives: First-Half MVP, Biggest Surprise, More

NESN Logo Sign In

Even the most optimistic projections probably didn’t foresee a scenario in which the Boston Red Sox finished the first half of the 2021 season with the second-best record in the American League.

Yet, that’s the reality: the Red Sox, who finished in last place in the AL East in 2020, rode into this week’s MLB All-Star break leading the division by 1 1/2 games with a 55-36 record.

Obviously, the season is a marathon; not a sprint. But to say the Red Sox have recaptured some of their old swagger while shattering outside expectations would be an understatement. Boston has looked like a legitimate World Series contender with Alex Cora back occupying the manager’s seat.

Before we shift gears and focus on the second half, let’s evaluate the Red Sox’s performance to date by handing out some first-half superlatives.

Biggest surprise: Garrett Whitlock

The Red Sox plucked Whitlock from the New York Yankees in the Rule 5 draft, obviously an indication they saw something in the young right-hander, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and never pitched above Double-A before joining Boston’s system. Still, it’d be crazy to think they envisioned him becoming such a high-leverage force so soon in his MLB career.

Whitlock, who turned 25 last month, owns a 1.44 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 26 relief appearances (43 2/3 innings). The Red Sox eventually might groom Whitlock as a starter, but for now, he’s a key piece of Boston’s bullpen, which has been excellent in 2021.

Best moment: Red Sox sweep Yankees at Fenway Park (June 25-27)

The weekend started with the Red Sox honoring Dustin Pedroia before their series opener against the Yankees. It ended with Boston pounding New York ace Gerrit Cole to complete a three-game sweep that seemingly reflected the point at which many Red Sox fans really started to buy into this year’s team.