Red Sox Draft 2021: How Boston Has Fared Recently In Picking Prospects

The 2021 Major League Baseball Draft will be unlike any in recent memory for the Red Sox.

That’s because their disappointing 2020 season came with a silver lining: the No. 4 overall pick Sunday night, Boston’s highest draft selection since 1967.

The Red Sox could go in any number of directions with the pick, as there’s no consensus No. 1 prospect and what the Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers do at the top of the board inevitably will play a major role in who lands with Boston. But such draft capital is extremely valuable, especially as the Red Sox restock their farm system, and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and Co. are positioned to add a very talented player to Boston’s pipeline.

Every year is different, obviously. And with this being just the Red Sox’s second draft under Bloom, it’s difficult to pinpoint much in the way of strategy. Doubly so when you consider his first draft with Boston featured unprecedented hurdles — the loss of a second-round pick in a condensed five-round draft, for instance — thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it’s still worth looking back while looking ahead.

Sure, the unique nature of owning such a high pick in 2021 in some ways minimizes what we can truly glean from previous years, the bulk of which involved different front-office regimes. Still, it’s a fun exercise, if only because it shows how much of an inexact science the MLB draft can be annually.

First, let’s recap the Red Sox’s 2020 draft class, which featured only four players, none of whom we can make definitive assessments about because they haven’t reached the majors and still are so early in their development.

(Note: the Red Sox were docked a second-round pick in 2020 as punishment for MLB’s investigation into allegations they illegally stole signs in 2018.)