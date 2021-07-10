Red Sox Mock Draft Roundup: Experts Predict Boston’s No. 4 Overall Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

While the Boston Red Sox are focused on maintaining their lead in the American League East, the organization’s front office has another task on its plate: the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

The Red Sox own the No. 4 pick in the draft, which begins Sunday night, and should be able to land an impact prospect with the selection, Boston’s highest since choosing Mike Garman third overall in 1967.

That said, there’s a tremendous amount of uncertainty at the top of the draft board, making it difficult to project who will be available for the Red Sox at No. 4. The Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers own the first three picks, in that order.

This year’s draft is highlighted by a quartet of high-school shortstops (Marcelo Mayer, Jordan Lawlar, Brady House, Khalil Watson), a pair of high-profile Vanderbilt pitchers (Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker) and an offensively gifted college catcher (Henry Davis).

It’s possible the Red Sox land one of those players, or perhaps chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom will go completely off the grid and sign someone to a below-slot deal at No. 4, thus allowing Boston to reallocate its bonus pool money elsewhere in the draft.

Nevertheless, here’s who some MLB draft experts are predicting the Red Sox will take at No. 4, keeping in mind it’s a fluid situation where projections might change right up until Boston is on the clock.

Kiley McDaniel, ESPN (July 9): Henry Davis, C, Louisville

I think they’re hoping for Leiter (and might get him) and will settle for Davis, but aren’t ruling out the prep shortstops completely, with conflicting info about which one they prefer. They’re looking at North Carolina prep SS Payton Green and Florida prep SS Edwin Arroyo at their next picks.