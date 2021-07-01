NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox earned their 50th win of the season Wednesday, a 6-2 verdict over the Kansas City Royals, on a rain-soaked night at Fenway Park.

Boston officially is on pace for 100 wins at the midway point of their 162-game season. And while many around the league, and the city, may continue to be surprised by their overwhelming success to this point, Red Sox manager Alex Cora and those inside the locker room are not.

Cora expressed just that while providing his first-half overview after the win.

“Our expectations are to win the World Series. We’re not even close,” Cora said on a postgame video conference. “We had a great first half, we played well for awhile, but if you put everything into perspective this month, we didn’t play well. We won 18 games (10 losses). That’s how good we are. We can get away with mistakes, but we hate making mistakes. We have to clean that up and keep getting better.”

Cora has been pleased with Boston’s now six-game win streak, however. The Red Sox swept the New York Yankees and Wednesday’s win was the third in a row over the Royals.

“I do believe that we’ve been doing a good job in the last two series being aggressive, running the bases very aggressively, playing better defense. Sometimes the starters haven’t gave us enough innings, but the bullpen has been amazing,” Cora said. “… Putting the ball in play, going the other way, walking. Offensively, I think it was our best week so hopefully we can continue doing that.

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Royals: