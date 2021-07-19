NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox averaged five runs per game entering their first series after the MLB All-Star break against the New York Yankees.

And between three games — most recently a 9-1 loss at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night — the Red Sox mustered just six runs in total. Four of those runs came in a 4-0 victory Friday night, the lone win of the series (thus far) for the Red Sox.

So while a seventh-inning collapse by the Red Sox bullpen Sunday ultimately did them in, the lack of production at the plate was what stood out most to manager Alex Cora. And it’s grown to be a theme, Cora indicated.

“We haven’t hit. We haven’t hit since the West Coast,” Cora said during a postgame video conference. “We’ve been chasing pitches. We’re in one of those stretches when we played in Houston, we love to swing the bats, but we’ve been chasing pitches out of the zone for a while. We’ve been chasing more pitches with men in scoring position, I think the percentage goes up.

“We can talk about the numbers, I think we’re hitting .220 as a group since that Friday in Oakland,” Cora continued. “So, you know, obviously we played some tough games on the West Coast, some tough games against (the Phillies), but offensively we’re not near the team that we are. We know that.”

The Red Sox recorded five hits as a team Sunday night. Xander Bogaerts was the only player with multiple hits and Boston was 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Yankees on Sunday: