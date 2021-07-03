Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Praises ‘Elite’ Defense After Extra-Innings Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox outfield has been nothing short of amazing this season, and that trend continued Friday night in Oakland against the Athletics.

We’re sure you know by now that Hunter Renfroe leads Major League Baseball in outfield assists, but it was Kiké Hernández’s time to shine at Oakland Coliseum.

With the Red Sox up 3-2 and the tying run at third for the A’s, Sean Murphy flied out to Hernández. Seth Brown was sent from third, but Hernández’s game-saving throw could not have been more perfect as he turned the double play.

The Red Sox earned their eighth straight victory by way of a 3-2 win.

After the game, manager Alex Cora had nothing but high praise for the defense.

“The way we play defense in the outfield is elite,” Cora said over Zoom. “Let’s put it that way. I know a lot of people, they had their doubts coming into the season because we didn’t have Mookie (Betts), (Andrew Benintendi) and Jackie (Bradley Jr.). These three guys, they’re playing up there. They’re playing elite defense. They throw to the right bases, their routes are great, the communication is outstanding. Defensively, we’re one of the best outfields in the big leagues, if not the best. It was a great win.”

Cora had a feeling once the ball left Murphy’s bat that Hernández was going to make the play.