Red Sox Notes: ‘Amazing’ Kiké Hernández Flourishing In Leadoff Role

Whatever adjustments Kiké Hernández made last month, they worked.

The plan for the Boston Red Sox long was to have Hernández, a solid contact hitter with occasional pop, be the leadoff man. But ineffectiveness in the early stages of the season, in particular May and June, saw him bumped from that role.

But he’s been on a tear since getting back to the No. 1 spot, and now he has a stranglehold on the gig.

Hernández hit his fifth leadoff homer of the season Friday night in the Sox’s 11-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. He had three leadoff homers in a five-game stretch during Boston’s last homestand, and clearly carried that into this current brief stint at Fenway Park.

“Instant offense, that’s what we’re looking for,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said over Zoom after the game. “For him to hunt fastballs and do damage, he’s been doing that the last two homestands. He’s in a good place.”

Sox starter Garrett Richards spent a while with the Los Angeles Angels, with whom he’d have to periodically face Hernández.

He knows what opposing pitchers are going through right now.