Red Sox Notes: Bullpen Comes Up Big With 11 Strikeouts Against Yankees

The Red Sox really needed a lights-out performance from their bullpen when Eduardo Rodriguez left in the second inning against the Yankees, and that’s exactly what they got.

Boston beat New York 6-2 on Friday night at Fenway Park on the backs of eight innings from the relief pitchers and two home runs off the bat of Rafael Devers.

Phillips Valdez shined just hours after being recalled from Triple-A Worcester, with seven strikeouts over three innings. All told, the bullpen amassed 11 strikeouts and gave up one earned run and four hits.

“The bullpen’s been an important piece for our success this year,” Devers told reporters (via an interpreter) over Zoom after the game. “They’ve really been the key to everything that we’re doing. It was great to see what they were able to do, especially Valdez and all the other guys. It was a good win for us, especially knowing that we needed this win.”

Manager Alex Cora had a lot of high praise for what Valdez did on the mound.

“Valdy was amazing. He came in throwing 95, sinkers, and obviously he has a good changeup,” Cora said after the game. “We needed that and more. Throughout the season, things happen, obviously. He’s a big league pitcher. He was amazing.”

Cora added: “The offense did an amazing job but I think tonight the story is about the bullpen. It was a total team effort, very gratifying.”