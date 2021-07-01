NESN Logo Sign In

Hats off to the Boston Red Sox.

Not only did they avoid a letdown performance against the lowly Kansas City Royals after sweeping the New York Yankees this past weekend at Fenway Park. They also made an emphatic statement, winning all four of their games against K.C., including Thursday afternoon’s series finale 15-1.

The irony of Boston’s 15-run explosion wasn’t lost on Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“It started with a tribute to No. 15 and we scored 15 in the last game of the homestand,” Cora told reporters after the game, referencing last Friday’s celebration for Red Sox legend Dustin Pedroia.

The Red Sox now will carry a seven-game winning streak out West, where they’ll play three games against the Oakland Athletics and three against the Los Angeles Angels, a stretch that begins Friday night.

Before we focus on Boston’s upcoming road trip, let’s first dive into some notes from Thursday’s contest, during which the Red Sox produced 17 hits in a blowout victory.

— The Red Sox slugged four home runs, with Kiké Hernández, J.D. Martinez, Danny Santana and Rafael Devers going yard.