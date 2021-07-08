NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez closed out the first half of the Major League Baseball season with a 6-5 record and 5.52 ERA.

The Red Sox pitcher scattered nine hits and four earned through five innings of work in Boston’s 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon.

Rodriguez started the season by winning five of his first six starts, but he then fell into a slump and went winless in his next eight. He did earn his sixth win of the year against the New York Yankees on June 27, but has not earned No. 7 since.

The lefty felt he was executing his pitches throughout his outing, but surrendered five singles through the first two innings on what all were bloopers before giving up back-to-back homers in the fifth.

“I feel like I was executing my pitches,” Rodriguez said after the game over Zoom. “It’s hard when you know your pitches are working pretty good and they start hitting balls like that. Those things happen. … I have to get out of those (four innings). Blooper, homer, whatever, that’s something you have to take out of your game.”

Still, he knows he went out and grinded away during the first half of the season.

“A grinder. That’s how I see my first half,” Rodriguez said. “Every start I go out there and just (kept) grinding and grinding and grinding. Been feeling really good the last couple starts. … I gotta go and execute the next half because if not, we’re gonna be start pushing toward the playoffs. And I know what I gotta do to get the team in position to win every start that I go out there.”