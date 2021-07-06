NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox outfield continued their completely dominant play in the grass Monday, and it was a major factor in Boston’s 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Boston centerfielder Kiké Hernández robbed what would have been a two-run home run in the second inning. Danny Santana, who replaced Marwin Gonzalez in left field after the second inning, recorded an assist after his throw to the plate in the fifth inning. And then it was back to Hernández who recorded yet another Red Sox assist on a throw from right-center to second base in the sixth inning.

At the time of the throw by Hernández, the Red Sox had nine more outfield assists than any other team in Major League Baseball. Boston has 28 assists on the season.

Red Sox left-hander Martín Pérez, who benefitted from each of the three plays en route to his seventh win of the season, was grateful for the contributions.

“Amazing, man. They’ve been saving a lot of runs for us and that’s great,” Pérez said during a postgame video conference. “We have the kind of guys that are going to make a lot of plays every time we go out there and pitch so that puts you in another level. That happened to me tonight.

“Kiké, he made two good plays and that was a key thing to win the game,” Pérez continued.

Here are more notes from Red Sox-Angels on Monday: