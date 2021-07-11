Red Sox Notes: Josh Taylor, Alex Cora Not Stressing Over Bad Outing

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh Taylor has been exceptional this season.

So while it wasn’t great for the Boston Red Sox to see him deliver a clunker Saturday afternoon in an 11-2 loss, they’re not fretting.

“I’ve just got to take away the positives,” Taylor said after the game over Zoom. “I wasn’t locating today, I was all around the zone and put myself in position to give up hits. Just take away the positives, go back and watch video, figure it out and tomorrow I come back and we win the series.”

It’s unclear what exactly the issue was for Taylor. It’s clear he struggled with command, but it might just be as simple as him not having it Saturday.

He entered with the Red Sox down 3-2, and it didn’t take long for him to unravel. He gave up a leadoff single to Bryce Harper, then walked Andrew McCutchen. That was followed up by a Rhys Hoskins double, which brought both home.

Taylor then hit Didi Gregorius with a pitch before getting yanked from the game. Both Gregorius and Hoskins would later score, with the runs getting charged to Taylor. All told, Taylor, Brandon Workman and Austin Brice allowed eight runs in the ill-fated frame.

The bad showing was of particular note for Taylor since it brought an end to an impressive scoreless streak. Entering Saturday, he had made 26 straight scoreless appearances, which was one shy of the franchise record set by Koji Uehara in 2013.