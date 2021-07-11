NESN Logo Sign In

Falling in a finale against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, the Boston Red Sox now have dropped each of their last two series.

Not an ideal way to enter an All-Star break that apparently was much needed, evident in the 5-4 loss Sunday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox stranded 10 runners, including a bases-loaded situation in the eighth inning of a one-run game. An error on the basepaths perhaps ended a comeback prematurely, and three fielding errors took away from some great plays on defense.

Still, Manager Alex Cora was looking on the bright side.

“We’re in first place in the East,” Cora said after the game. “Nobody can take that from us. We’ve been playing good baseball. A little disappointed that we lost the last two series, but good teams get disappointed when that happens. We expect better than this. We had our chances today. It wasn’t a perfect game. We have a few days to reset, recharge and be ready for Thursday. For how disappointing it feels right now, losing two out of three to end the season, we’ll look at the positive. We’re in first place, so that’s a good feeling.”

The Red Sox are 1 1/2 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Here are other notes from Red Sox-Phillies on Sunday: