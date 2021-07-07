Red Sox Notes: Shohei Ohtani ‘Different Pitcher’ Since Last Outing Vs. Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox haven’t been stingy with their praise of Shohei Ohtani going back to the first time they faced the Angels this season.

But as Boston traveled to Los Angeles this time around, they got to see the unicorn athlete start both on the mound and as designated hitter while Ohtani helped his team tie up the series on Tuesday with a 5-3 win.

For the Red Sox, starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi didn’t have his best stuff, necessarily. He was solid, but soft contact kept getting him into jams, switching up how he planned to attack Ohtani.

“He’s definitely a threat,” Eovaldi said. “I felt like he’s one of their biggest threats in their lineup. For me it’s attack him with the cutter, I felt like he doesn’t see that as well. And then the curveball, you know, the curveball for me, it’s like my changeup. It’s the slowest pitch I have so the biggest change in, coming from the vertical drop, things like that. I feel like he has a hard time hitting that pitch for me so I try to keep in the back pocket, use it when I need to.”

Unfortunately, Eovaldi couldn’t seem to keep Max Stassi off the paths. With Ohtani just before his angels teammate in the order, the Red Sox starter felt like he had to be a bit more aggressive pitching to the Japanese sensation.

At the plate, Ohtani had a game-tying RBI-double that flew 107.5 mph off his bat. He threw seven full innings, giving up two runs on five hits and no walks with four strikeouts, and dealt a 65 mph curveball and a 98.5 mph fastball back-to-back.

The two-way performance impressed Boston manager Alex Cora, who perhaps underestimated Ohtani’s development on the bump since the last time Red Sox batters faced him in 2018.