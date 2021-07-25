Red Sox Notes: What Made Boston’s Win Vs. Yankees Comeback Of Year

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have put together more comeback victories than any other team in Major League Baseball, but Sunday’s 5-4 win over the New York Yankees at Fenway Park may stand alone.

Perhaps it was the fact it came against the rival Yankees. Perhaps it was due to the fact the Red Sox were held without a hit through the first seven innings. Or perhaps it was a combination of all things — the fact it came one day after New York stole one from Boston, the fact the American League East division race is so tight with the Tampa Bay Rays, etc. — that made it so special.

“Yes,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora responded when asked if it was Boston’s best comeback this season, “especially against that kid (New York pitcher Domingo German).”

Kiké Hernández added: “Yeah, it’s one of them. Given the situation, given what happened last night and obviously given the circumstances, it was pretty good. Pretty special comeback. … One of the biggest comebacks of the year, if not the biggest.”

The Red Sox scored five runs on five hits in the eighth inning before Matt Barnes closed the door in the ninth.

Alex Verdugo started the rally with a lead-off double to break up Domingo’s no-hit bid. The Yankee starter, who went seven innings with one hit and one run allowed, then was pulled. And that’s when Boston really put it together.

Hunter Renfroe followed with an RBI double, Christian Vázquez then recorded an RBI single, Franchy Cordero singled and Hernández tied the game with an RBI double. Hernández later scored the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly by Xander Bogaerts.