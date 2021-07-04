NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta threw an absolute gem Sunday against the Oakland Athletics and it propelled Boston to a series-clinching win by a 1-0 verdict.

It also went a long way in helping a worn-down Boston bullpen, and that’s one reason why Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes it was Pivetta’s best start of the season.

“He set the tempo right away in the first inning,” Cora said on a postgame video conference. “He understands where we’re at. He did the same thing in Tampa. There’s certain days that those guys need to go deep into the game, they see what’s going on, and they step up to the challenge.

“He did an amazing job,” Cora added. “It was needed. We were very short bullpen wise. And probably his best one. I know in Tampa he had the no-hit going but this one, against a good lineup, in the situation we were in, he was outstanding.”

Pivetta went seven full innings while allowing just two hits and two walks. The right-hander struck out 10 batters while throwing 65 of his 101 pitches for strikes. It was the first time this season he went seven or more innings. He retired 14 straight batters during the contest after retiring the side in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.

Sunday’s performance comes as a bounce-back game for Pivetta after allowing six runs on nine hits in just 4 1/3 inning during his last start. Pivetta did, as noted by Cora, no-hit the Tampa Bay Rays two starts prior while pitching 6 2/3 innings.

“I’m glad he’s pitching for us every five days,” Cora said.