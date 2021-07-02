Red Sox Odds: Eduardo Rodriguez Bettors Aim For Sixth Straight Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Most conversations about Boston Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez this season begin with his earned run average. The starter currently has a 5.83 ERA, which even he would admit is too high.

Thing is, Boston wins when Rodriguez takes the ball.

The Sox are 10-5 in E-Rod’s 15 starts and they’ve won his last five. He’s the second-most profitable pitcher on the squad behind Nick Pivetta. And making money is all that matters to sports bettors.

It certainly helps when the offense scores 47 runs in those last five outings.

“I can’t really explain it,” one professional bettor told NESN. “They smash the baseball when Rodriguez starts. I’m sure he appreciates all the run support. He has definitely been one of the best-kept secrets for baseball bettors over the last few years.”

Boston’s record in Rodriguez starts

2021: 10-5

2020: N/A

2019: 26-8

2018: 20-4

Boston winning 77 percent of Rodriguez’s starts over the last four years is staggering. And a 56-17 record will certainly help a sports bettor pay the rent.