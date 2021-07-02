Red Sox Odds: Eduardo Rodriguez Bettors Aim For Sixth Straight Win

Most conversations about Boston Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez this season begin with his earned run average. The starter currently has a 5.83 ERA, which even he would admit is too high.
Thing is, Boston wins when Rodriguez takes the ball.
The Sox are 10-5 in E-Rod’s 15 starts and they’ve won his last five. He’s the second-most profitable pitcher on the squad behind Nick Pivetta. And making money is all that matters to sports bettors.
It certainly helps when the offense scores 47 runs in those last five outings.
“I can’t really explain it,” one professional bettor told NESN. “They smash the baseball when Rodriguez starts. I’m sure he appreciates all the run support. He has definitely been one of the best-kept secrets for baseball bettors over the last few years.”
Boston’s record in Rodriguez starts
2021: 10-5
2020: N/A
2019: 26-8
2018: 20-4
Boston winning 77 percent of Rodriguez’s starts over the last four years is staggering. And a 56-17 record will certainly help a sports bettor pay the rent.
The Sox actually opened as a small underdog (+105) for Friday night’s late date with the Oakland Athletics, but the market corrected itself pretty quickly. The favorite flipped and most sportsbooks are now dealing the Sox -115 with a total of O/U 8.5.
It’s also worth nothing that the “Over” has cashed in Rodriguez’s last seven starts.
June 27 vs. NYY — 9-2
June 22 at TB — 9-5
June 15 at ATL — 10-8
June 10 vs. HOU — 12-8
June 5 at NYY — 7-3
May 31 at HOU — 11-2
May 23 at PHI — 6-2
The moneyline is my favorite way to attack Friday night’s game because that -115 price is extremely cost effective. It’s not every day you get a first-place team at such a cheap price. And as we’ve already discussed, Boston usually takes care of business when E-Rod starts.
I’ll gladly buy a ticket and ride the Rodriguez money train.
Red Sox -115
RECORD: (41-40, -3.0)
