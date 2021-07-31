Red Sox Prospect Triston Casas Belts Impressive Homer For Team USA

Triston Casas does not need a perfect pitch in order to drive it out of the park.

That was evident Saturday.

Casas is one of two from the Boston Red Sox playing for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. With the Americans down 1-0 in the fourth inning, Casas got a 2-2 breaking ball that dropped in low. Somehow, he went down and got it, lifting it out in right field.

He was visibly fired up rounding the bases.

Casas is one of, if not the top prospect in the Red Sox system. He has power that is sometimes laughable with how ridiculously good it is, and Saturday’s dinger was another example.

