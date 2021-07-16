Red Sox DFA Austin Brice (Again), Making Room for Jarren Duran

NESN Logo Sign In

Austin Brice is on the move again.

The Boston Red Sox on Friday announced the right-handed pitcher was designated for assignment in order to make room for outfielder Jarren Duran on the 40-man roster.

Brice was also DFA’d back in May, when Danny Santana returned from a rehab assignment in Triple-A Worcester. The 29-year-old Brice, who has been with Boston since last season, eventually cleared waivers and was sent to Worcester.

He returned to Boston last week when Matt Andriese was moved to the 10-day injured list to recover from tendinitis in his hamstring.

Overall, Brice has appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen for the Red Sox this season, with a 6.59 ERA through 13 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox also announced utility man Marwin Gonzalez would move to the 10-day injured list (retroactive to July 13) due to a hamstring strain. That move made room for Tanner Houck to return the bigs, another call-up that was made ahead of the series with the New York Yankees.

Manager Alex Cora alluded to that move earlier Friday.