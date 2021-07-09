Red Sox Shaping Up To Be Biggest Wild Card In 2021 MLB Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox find themselves in a very interesting position ahead of this weekend’s MLB draft.

Boston owns the fourth pick in Sunday’s first round, the first time they have drafted that high in more than 50 years. That alone makes it a unique experience for Chaim Bloom and his staff, but what makes the Red Sox a fascinating team to monitor is the number of options they have.

“Few teams have more wild rumors running around them than the Red Sox,” Fangraphs’ Kevin Goldstein and Eric Longenhagen wrote in their mock draft earlier this week.

Fangraphs has the Red sox taking Henry Davis, a catcher out of Louisville with a howitzer attached to his right arm, the consensus choice as the top positional prospect in college baseball.

But Davis certainly isn’t the only player attached to the Red Sox now or in the entire process. Those wanting to see them draft a relatively polished pitcher were pretty pumped when mock drafts in recent weeks linked Boston to Vanderbilt stud Jack Leiter. Even his Vandy teammate, the less-developed Kumar Rocker, is an interesting option for an organization that has struggled to develop pitching.

However, Leiter has started to move back up the board, according to the industry’s top draft experts, and now the consensus is he goes No. 2 to Texas. Rocker, meanwhile, is expected to fall out of the top five.

There’s pretty strong agreement among the smartest prospect people that some combination of high school shortstops Marcelo Mayer, Brady House, Jordan Lawlar and Leiter would make up the top four picks. The Sox taking Davis, however, which is also the prediction from ESPN’s latest mock draft, would throw a wrench into that, of course. Fangraphs has Lawler dropping to No. 6 to Arizona now, and ESPN has him tumbling to the Rockies at No. 8.