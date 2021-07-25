Red Sox Share Plan For Eduardo Rodriguez After Early Exit Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox on Saturday provided an update on starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who showed up late to the ballpark ahead of a game against New York.

Rodriguez, who started Friday night at Fenway Park against the Yankees but exited in the second inning with migraine symptoms, is feeling better a day later. The team will evaluate him again Sunday, according to manager Alex Cora.

“He feels okay, we’ll see how he feels tomorrow and then we’ll go from there,” Cora said after Saturday’s loss to the Yankees. “Obviously, you know, today was a rest day for him. We sent him home, like I said, and hopefully everything goes well tomorrow. That’s our goal and then from there we can map it out for the week.”

Cora told reporters pregame that Rodriguez likely wasn’t looking at a stint on the 10-day injured list. He isn’t anticipated to miss much time, and is presumed to get his next start Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

But if there’s any indication of a wider issue with the lefty, expect the team to take precaution, considering complications with COVID-19 caused him to miss the entirety of the abbreviated 2020 season.

This season, Rodriguez is 7-5 for the Red Sox in 19 starts with a 5.23 ERA and 113 strikeouts.