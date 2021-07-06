NESN Logo Sign In

The Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday traded first baseman Rowdy Tellez to the Milwaukee Brewers for reliever Trevor Richards and minor league pitcher Bowden Francis.

The Boston Red Sox, in turn, should have one reaction: Good riddance.

Tellez has tortured the Red Sox at various points over the past four seasons, batting .340 (32-for-94) with 12 home runs, 25 RBIs and a 1.184 OPS in 110 career plate appearances against Boston.

Small sample size? Somewhat. But large enough to indicate that Tellez has been a problem in his 32 career games against the Red Sox and that Boston probably is better off with him playing outside the American League East. And outside the AL altogether? Well, even better.

Tellez, 26, is batting .321 (18-for-56) with five homers, nine RBIs and a 1.043 OPS in 67 career plate appearances at Fenway Park. And who could forget this monster blast back in 2019?

Rowdy Tellez went 505 ft ?



That?s the longest HR in Fenway Park history



(via @BlueJays)pic.twitter.com/1Txc74HKSL — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) April 12, 2019

(Note: It later was determined this wasn’t actually the longest home run in Fenway Park history, but you get the point. It still was an absolute bomb.)