Red Sox Sign All-Star Closer Matt Barnes To Two-Year Contract Extension

The Red Sox want to ensure Matt Barnes is a fixture in their bullpen for at least a few more seasons.
Boston on Sunday signed the All-Star closer to a two-year contract extension. The deal includes a club option for the 2024 campaign.
Here’s the announcement:
And here are the terms of the deal, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier:
Barnes, a first-round pick in 2011, has developed into one of the more accomplished relievers in Red Sox history.
Check out this tweet from Red Sox Notes:
The 31-year-old has been especially good this season.
Solidifying the back of the Red Sox bullpen, Barnes entered play Sunday with a 2.68 ERA and 19 saves in 37 appearances. He posted 15.1 strikeouts per nine innings over the first 37 innings of his first All-Star campaign.
In his career, Barnes has a 3.94 ERA and 34 saves in 362 big league appearances.