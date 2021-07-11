Red Sox Sign All-Star Closer Matt Barnes To Two-Year Contract Extension

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox want to ensure Matt Barnes is a fixture in their bullpen for at least a few more seasons.

Boston on Sunday signed the All-Star closer to a two-year contract extension. The deal includes a club option for the 2024 campaign.

Here’s the announcement:

Here to stay!



The #RedSox today signed RHP Matt Barnes to a two-year contract extension that spans the 2022-23 seasons, with a club option for 2024. pic.twitter.com/qHMrGPQMo8 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 11, 2021

And here are the terms of the deal, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier:

Alex is of course correct. These are the terms of the Matt Barnes extension. Feels like a reasonable deal for both sides. https://t.co/iG48845oDz — Chad Jennings (@chadjennings22) July 11, 2021

Barnes, a first-round pick in 2011, has developed into one of the more accomplished relievers in Red Sox history.