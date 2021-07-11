Red Sox Sign All-Star Closer Matt Barnes To Two-Year Contract Extension

The deal includes a club option for the 2024 season

The Red Sox want to ensure Matt Barnes is a fixture in their bullpen for at least a few more seasons.

Boston on Sunday signed the All-Star closer to a two-year contract extension. The deal includes a club option for the 2024 campaign.

Here’s the announcement:

And here are the terms of the deal, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier:

Barnes, a first-round pick in 2011, has developed into one of the more accomplished relievers in Red Sox history.

Check out this tweet from Red Sox Notes:

The 31-year-old has been especially good this season.

Solidifying the back of the Red Sox bullpen, Barnes entered play Sunday with a 2.68 ERA and 19 saves in 37 appearances. He posted 15.1 strikeouts per nine innings over the first 37 innings of his first All-Star campaign.

In his career, Barnes has a 3.94 ERA and 34 saves in 362 big league appearances.

